From Bathinda to Lyon: How a Punjab cracked WHO’s ‘gold standard’ review to fight cancer fake news

The Central University of Punjab (CUPB) in Bathinda has secured formal acceptance of its groundbreaking research on cancer misinformation by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization’s specialised cancer arm.

The study, titled ‘Cancer Misinformation in the Digital Age: A Global Synthesis of Research Trends and Key Themes’, has been selected for presentation at the prestigious IARC@60 conference in Lyon, France, scheduled in the third week of May, positioning CUPB as a key global player in public health communication.

The study originated from the Interventions Design and Effects Lab (IDEL) in the Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies, under the School of Information and Communication Studies.