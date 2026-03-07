From Bathinda to Lyon: How a Punjab cracked WHO’s ‘gold standard’ review to fight cancer fake news

The Central University of Punjab (CUPB) in Bathinda has secured formal acceptance of its groundbreaking research on cancer misinformation by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization’s specialised cancer arm.
The study, titled ‘Cancer Misinformation in the Digital Age: A Global Synthesis of Research Trends and Key Themes’, has been selected for presentation at the prestigious IARC@60 conference in Lyon, France, scheduled in the third week of May, positioning CUPB as a key global player in public health communication.
The study originated from the Interventions Design and Effects Lab (IDEL) in the Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies, under the School of Information and Communication Studies.
This rare honour came after the research passed IARC’s rigorous Scientific Consensus Review — a “gold standard” evaluation demanding unanimous agreement from an international panel of top oncologists, epidemiologists, and scientists on methodology, data integrity, and policy relevance on March 3.
Far tougher than standard peer review, this “zero-doubt” process validates the team’s interdisciplinary approach to tackling the cancer “infodemic.”
Vice Chancellor Professor Raghavendra P Tiwari hailed it as a ‘David vs. Goliath’ victory. “Clearing the IARC Scientific Consensus Review proves that CUPB is not just producing academic papers but is actively shaping the future of global health guidelines. We are incredibly proud of our scholars for placing Punjab on the world’s scientific map,” he stated.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Raghavendra P Tiwari, along with Dr Rubal Kanozia, HoD Media Studies and PhD scholars Naman and Ritu Arya whose research was accepted at the International Agency for Research on Cancer, WHO (IARC)@60 Conference of WHO, Lyon, France.
Dr Rubal Kanozia, Associate Professor and Head of the Department, has led the project.
According to Dr Kanozia, cancer misinformation refers to false or misleading claims about cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, or treatment. “It can lead patients to delay or avoid evidence-based medical care, rely on ineffective or harmful remedies, and ultimately reduce their chances of successful treatment and survival. WHO warns that health misinformation and the “infodemic” can delay people from seeking proper medical care, including cancer screening and diagnosis. When people rely on false information, they may postpone professional treatment.”
PhD scholar Naman, whose doctoral work forms the core, said the growing abundance of cancer-related misinformation on social media is increasingly delaying the entire cancer care pathway—prevention, screening, early diagnosis, and timely treatment. “Influencers and unverified sources often promote unproven remedies such as dietary ‘cures,’ cannabis use, pH-balancing methods, or non-sanctioned medicines, which can mislead patients and postpone critical medical decisions. These delays frequently lead to late diagnosis, higher mortality, and additional emotional and financial burdens on families and healthcare systems.”
The team includes researchers Ritu Arya, Robin Jindal, Ragendu R, and Raktima Gupta, whose collaboration drove the success.
“This is the rigorous hard work of our team comprising Naman and Ritu Arya, both of whom are doing a PhD at the Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies,” said Dr Rubal Kanozia.
Under Professor Tiwari’s ‘Research for Resurgent Punjab’ vision, CUPB has built a high-performance research ecosystem blending mass communication and clinical public health.
With IARC’s nod, the findings now stand to influence WHO policies and global health literacy strategies. This elevates CUPB as South Asia’s hub for health communication and infodemiology, proving social sciences are vital in the fight against cancer.
