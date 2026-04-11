From Bangkok to Tihar: How India’s ‘Bharatpol’ tracked down most wanted Bhuppi Rana gang hitman

Sahil Chauhan was imprisoned for 10 years. However, after being released on bail, he absconded and fled abroad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on April 10.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBI said that “Sahil Chauhan is wanted by the Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the use of illegal firearms/weapons. He is a key member of the Bhuppi Rana gang operating in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh areas”.

One of the prominent cases that Chauhan was allegedly involved in pertained to January 4, 2017, when he allegedly opened fire at Monu Rang in gang rivalry at the Jagadhari court complex, Yamunanangar of Haryana, when Monu Rana was brought to the court for a hearing in pending criminal cases.