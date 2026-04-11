From Bangkok to Tihar: How India’s ‘Bharatpol’ tracked down most wanted Bhuppi Rana gang hitman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on April 10.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBI said that “Sahil Chauhan is wanted by the Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, and the use of illegal firearms/weapons. He is a key member of the Bhuppi Rana gang operating in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh areas”.
One of the prominent cases that Chauhan was allegedly involved in pertained to January 4, 2017, when he allegedly opened fire at Monu Rang in gang rivalry at the Jagadhari court complex, Yamunanangar of Haryana, when Monu Rana was brought to the court for a hearing in pending criminal cases.
A chargesheet was filed against Chauhan. He was subsequently imprisoned for 10 years by the court. However, after being released on bail, he absconded and fled abroad.
“On the request of the Haryana police, NCB, New Delhi, published a Red Notice against the subject Sahil Chauhan. The subject was geo-located and deported from Bangkok and arrived in India at New Delhi International Airport on April 10, 2026. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana police,” the CBI stated.
“CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through Bhartapol for assistance via Interpol channels. More than 150 wanted criminals have been brought back in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels,” the CBI release added.
Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF) that took Sahil in its custody said that he was wanted by the Haryana police for orchestrating several contract killings.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram