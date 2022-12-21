From asst at chemist’s shop to owner of 20 properties, drug lord lands in NCB net

From working at a chemist’s shop as an assistant till just a few years ago to owning 20 properties, including a discotheque in Chandigarh, a restaurant in Zirakpur, and a rice mill in Ludhiana, it was only a matter of time before Akshay Chhabra came under the scanner of authorities.

However, more than his rags to meteoric rise to riches story, it was the arrest of a drug peddler in mid November that led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to the the doorsteps of Chhabra. The 32-year-old Ludhiana resident was eventually arrested on November 24 from Rajasthan while trying to flee to Sharjah in the UAE.

With Chhabra’s arrest — the NCB termed him the kingpin — the agency claimed to have busted a cartel smuggling contraband into India from Pakistan. The NCB has arrested nine members of the module, an official said.

Till December 9, the NCB had seized 29.268 kg of heroin, 5.470 kg of morphine, 0.557 kg of opium, 23.645 kg of a suspected narcotics powder, four bottles of HCL, one bottle of acetic anhydride, 31 live bullets and one magazine as part of the case.

“The investigations revealed that main accused Chhabra, a resident of Ludhiana, had 20 properties, including a disco which he operated on lease in Chandigarh and a restaurant in Zirakpur, apart from a rice mill and investment in liquor business,” said the official, adding that the restaurant has been sealed. Chhabra acquired a majority of the properties in a year’s time, the official added.

The matter came to light after the Chandigarh Zonal Unit of the NCB apprehended one Sandeep Singh alias Deepu from Ludhiana on November 15 with 20.326 kg of heroin, following a tip-off. Subsequent investigations led the NCB to uncover two heroin processing units in Ludhiana.

On November 24, the NCB arrested Chhabra, along with another accused Gaurav Gora alias Ajay Kumar, from Jaipur International Airport.

It was while working at a chemist’s shop that Chhabra came in touch with a notorious drug smuggler, who was shot dead in 2019 in a targeted killing. An investigator said several years ago, Chhabra’s parents sold some eatables by the roadside. “At that very place, he went on to build a highrise,” said the officer.

The others arrested include those involved in facilitating the sale of the drugs, handling finances and those involved in a hawala racket, the officer added.