From April 1, UT civic body to take over waste collection across Chandigarh

City-wide segregated waste collection will begin from April 1 as the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh will take over the system in Manimajra and all remaining sectors of the southern belt.

The MC will also flag of twin bin hopper tippers at 7 am on April 1.

Collection of segregated waste began in 12 of the southern belt from March 1. The drive was already in place in sectors 1 to 30 of the northern belt.

“Waste segregation will begin in Manimajra and all remaining sectors of the southern area. Only segregated waste has to be given by people,” said MC Commissioner KK Yadav, while talking to The Indian Express.

Only segregated waste will be accepted else it shall be followed by penalty.

Till now, independent waste collectors were collecting waste and the issue was resolved only in the last General House meeting. The signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the civic body and independent collectors has also begun, specifying that the collectors will be hired by the civic body.

Around 150 twin bin hopper tippers will carry out waste collection in southern sectors.

Earlier, the MC had deployed 99 door-to-door waste collection vehicles, which are also running in the city to collect segregated waste from villages and some commercial areas of the city.

Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and 26 wards. Each ward has on average 9,600 households and commercial establishments of the areas. The households or residential complexes are covered by the door-to-door collection system while the semi-bulk and bulk generators are covered by the bulk collection system.

With this facility, Chandigarh will ensure 100 per cent coverage of wards through its door-to-door segregated collection system by deploying all the 390 additional vehicles, the officials said.