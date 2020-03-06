From April 1, 5-star hotels in Chandigarh can serve liquor round the clock

(Representational) (Representational)

PEOPLE WILL have to shell out more money for each bottle of whisky, beer and country liquor as cow cess will be applicable on these brands from April 1. All five star and above hotels have been allowed to serve liquor round the clock on their premises and allowed the facility of mini-bar for the occupants of the rooms in these hotels.

The alcometers for voluntary assessment of alcohol level by consumers have also been made mandatory for all hotels and restaurants serving liquor. In order to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the retail licensees will have to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around the shop, failing which penalty will be imposed. The number of licensing units was increased from 92 to 95. To curb the menace of cartelisation and monopolistic practices, a single person/entity will be entitled to allotment up to a maximum of 10 vends only.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Friday approved the 2020-21 Excise Policy while increasing excise levies on IMFL 10 per cent except on high-end brands. The cow cess will be levied at the rate of Rs 5 per bottle of 750 ml of country liquor, Rs 5 per bottle of 650 ml of beer and Rs 10 per bottle of 750 ml of whisky. The wholesale licensees will deposit the cess in the dedicated bank account of Municipal Corporation.

In a press statement, the UT Administration stated that “the Excise Policy for the year 2020-21 would help to earn revenue approximately Rs 680 crores in comparison with Rs 617 crores for the year 2019-20, an increase of approximate 10% over the year 2019-20”.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner A K Chaudhary said, “As cow cess is levied on beer, whisky and country liquor, the prices of these brands will shoot up from 10 per cent to 15 per cent each bottle. The policy will come into effect from April 1. To promote low alcoholic content beverages, i.e. beer, wine, and particularly to boost Indian wine industry, the licence fee has not been increased and kept at Rs 12,000 for the whole year. Further the label registration fee of wine has been reduced from Rs 10,000 per brand to Rs 7,500 per brand.”

The allotment of licensing units will be made through complete e-tendering system for more transparency and complete online system for issuance of permit/passes to facilitate trade and industry has also been introduced. Further, the excise duty of microbrewery has not been increased and it will remain at Rs 30 per BL to shift the consumers from hard liquor to soft liquor and the licence fees of microbrewery have also not been increased from the last year.

Excise levies on IMFL have been increased by approximately 10 per cent except on high-end brands. The licence fee in the form of L-2D to promote sale of imported wine, Indian wine, ready to drink (RTD) and imported beer to be granted to the shops/establishments registered under the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, has been kept the same of Rs 2 lakh.

The basic quota of IMFL has not been increased which is 100 lakh PL whereas basic quota of country liquor of 4 lakh PL has been increased to 8 lakh PL with 10 per cent conversion into IMFL.

Further, the quota of foreign liquor (bio brand whisky) has been reduced from 4 lacs PL to 3.30 lacs PL with 10 per cent conversion into IMFL.

The quota of country liquor has been rationalised keeping in view less demand in city shops and quota of imported foreign liquor (IFL) has also been rationalised keeping in view the less demand of IFL in village shops. To promote sale of liquor through department stores, there is no change in the license fee of department stores which is Rs 20 lakh only and there is no change in quota which is 3,000 PL.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd