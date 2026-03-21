From AAP youth leader to NDPS accused: Lovepreet Singh’s political journey comes under scrutiny

The recent arrest of a local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Punjab has sparked a controversy, with questions being raised on how he thrived politically despite being named in a drugs case in 2020 and subsequent allegations of involvement in narcotics trafficking.

Lovepreet Singh, the AAP youth president in Majitha Assembly constituency and the ‘sarpanch’ of Kot Hirde Ram village, was arrested in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case on Thursday after being caught with 4.3 kg of heroin, a 30-bore pistol, four rounds and 30 live cartridges, the police said.

Singh was allegedly involved in petty thefts targeting mobile towers and residential properties in the 2017-2018 period, and the first NDPS case against him was registered in Gurdaspur in 2020. Despite this, he was appointed AAP’s youth president in Majitha. Locally, he wielded influence as the ‘de facto sarpanch’ of his village, with his aunt contesting elections in his place due to his criminal record preventing him from doing so.