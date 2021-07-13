Fresh trouble: MLA Warring opens front against Manpreet

Already battling factionalism and infighting, the Punjab Congress Monday found facing a fresh trouble with party legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring opening a front against state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to take disciplinary action against him. Warring accused Manpreet of giving “government money” to Shiromani Akali Dal leaders

“Punjab’s finance minister is busy distributing people’s money to the Akalis who ruined Punjab. This plan to weaken Congress and strengthen Akali Dal by @MSBADAL has been running for months. It is a request to @Rahul Gandhi that his resignation should be taken immediately after taking disciplinary action,” said Warring in a tweet.

Earlier in a Facebook post, he said that he was saddened to know Manpreet had been handing over cheques of Rs 15 lakh to the Akalis. He even shared pictures of persons whom money was given and said they were members of the same Akali Dal that Manpreet had left and then joined the Congress.

“The Congress party gave you everything then why are you stabbing the party in the back,” he alleged.

He reminded Manpreet that supporting the Akali Dal while being in the Congress will “destroy” his political life and the people of Punjab would never forget this. He further alleged that his working as a finance minister in the last four years “forced” every section of Punjab to protest against the Congress government.

Congress Legislative Party leader in Lok Sabha, Ravneet Bittu, Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira retweeted Warring’s tweet.

Randhawa, while tagging Warring’s tweet, said, “The Congress can never have any understanding with Akali Dal, which has destroyed Punjab from roots. Still, if there is any perception, it should broken.”

Warring had been raising questions over the functioning of Badal in the matter of release of funds.