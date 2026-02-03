Fresh row over GMADA’s Rs 790-cr tender: Contractors’ association says it floated without preparing DPR on holiday

The ₹790cr Mohali Next Generation tender is under HC scanner as GMADA postpones bidding amid DPR and "Sunday office" rows. Read the latest on the legal battle with local contractors.

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
3 min readFeb 3, 2026 11:40 AM IST
The association alleged that the original tenders were floated without preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR)
A fresh controversy has erupted over the tender worth over Rs 790 crore floated by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) under the Mohali Next Generation Programme.

The GMADA Contractors Association and others, who have challenged the tenders in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, have alleged that “the Authority hurriedly deferred the tender process by opening its office on a holiday and issuing a fresh document”.

According to the petitioners, after they approached the high court, questioning the tender process, “GMADA opened its office on a holiday on (Sunday) February 1 and issued a document postponing the tender, which was earlier scheduled to be opened on February 2 at 12 noon. The new date for the tender has now been fixed for February 16”.

The association alleged that the original tenders were floated without preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), a key issue raised before the court. They claim that by postponing the tender date, GMADA now intends to prepare the DPR in the interim. “This is precisely why the office was opened on a holiday on February 1, and the tender date was deferred,” association members alleged.

GMADA Contractors Association president Harshdeep Singh Sra said they were taken by surprise when they learned about the development. “Today was the date of our hearing, and it was then that we came to know about this document. It clearly shows that on February 1, a holiday, the GMADA office was opened and the tender date was postponed,” Sra said.

Sra further said, “During the hearing on their petition, the high court fixed the next date of hearing on February 14, while GMADA has scheduled the next tender date for February 16. We will bring all these facts to the notice of the hon’ble court.”

Reiterating the association’s stand, Sra alleged that through GMADA, the Punjab government is issuing such mega tenders to effectively sideline local contractors. “No contractor in Punjab has the capacity to bid for such massive tenders. This is being done at the behest of the Centre, which will ruin Punjab-based contractors and ensure that only big corporate houses remain eligible,” he alleged, adding that preparations are being made for large-scale irregularities in the process.

