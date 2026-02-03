Fresh row over GMADA’s Rs 790-cr tender: Contractors’ association says it floated without preparing DPR on holiday

A fresh controversy has erupted over the tender worth over Rs 790 crore floated by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) under the Mohali Next Generation Programme.

The GMADA Contractors Association and others, who have challenged the tenders in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, have alleged that “the Authority hurriedly deferred the tender process by opening its office on a holiday and issuing a fresh document”.

According to the petitioners, after they approached the high court, questioning the tender process, “GMADA opened its office on a holiday on (Sunday) February 1 and issued a document postponing the tender, which was earlier scheduled to be opened on February 2 at 12 noon. The new date for the tender has now been fixed for February 16”.