‘Up to 2.5%’ clause sparks fresh row as arhtiyas seek restoration of full commission

Even as wheat has started arriving in some grain markets despite last week’s inclement weather, a parallel crisis is brewing in mandis across Punjab.

Commission agents (arhtiyas) have intensified their demand for restoration of full 2.5 per cent commission — a rate they say was effectively diluted due to the insertion of the words “up to 2.5%” in the 2020 notification.

Arhtiyas argue that by introducing the word “up to”, the notification had fundamentally altered the nature of their commission structure. Prior to 2020, the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act provided for a fixed commission of 2.5% on procurement.

“However, following the January 15, 2020, amendment by the Punjab government on the behest of a senior officer in state procurement agency (Pungrain), an amendment was made where the words ‘up to 2.5%’ were added. Following this, a notification by the Centre was issued in April 2020, and the wording was changed to ‘up to 2.5%’, giving authorities the discretion to pay any amount below the ceiling — something that has resulted in a fixed per quintal payment of around Rs 46 till last year,” said Ravinder Singh Cheema, president of the Punjab Arhtiya Association, adding that this year, Rs 4.75 has been increased, which comes to Rs 50.75. However, this is still less than 2% commission instead of a percentage-based commission, he said.