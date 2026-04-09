Fresh field estimate puts wheat loss estimate beyond 1.25L acres

Commission agents, known as 'arhtiyas' in Punjab, on Wednesday announced that they were calling of the week-long strike after a meeting with the agriculture and water resources ministers, paving the way for procurement at mandis.

Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms has caused widespread damage to standing wheat crops across Punjab, with fresh field reports from April 7 indicating losses may be far higher than initial estimates of 1.25 lakh acres. The sudden weather disturbance, just ahead of harvesting, has raised serious concerns over both yield and grain quality.

On April 7 alone, the state recorded an average rainfall of 13.8 mm, with several districts experiencing much heavier showers along with hailstorms and gusty winds. Officials say this latest spell has significantly worsened the situation on the ground. According to field-level reports for April 7, the scale of destruction has expanded sharply. While Moga recorded 40 mm rainfall, with 40–45% crop loss in several areas due to hailstorms, Ferozepur and Fazilka reported 25–30% crop damage in parts. Barnala and Mansa saw 10–12% losses, with nearly 2.33 lakh acres of wheat flattened in these two districts alone.