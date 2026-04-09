Fresh field estimate puts wheat loss estimate beyond 1.25L acres

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Unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms has caused widespread damage to standing wheat crops across Punjab, with fresh field reports from April 7 indicating losses may be far higher than initial estimates of 1.25 lakh acres. The sudden weather disturbance, just ahead of harvesting, has raised serious concerns over both yield and grain quality.
On April 7 alone, the state recorded an average rainfall of 13.8 mm, with several districts experiencing much heavier showers along with hailstorms and gusty winds. Officials say this latest spell has significantly worsened the situation on the ground. According to field-level reports for April 7, the scale of destruction has expanded sharply. While Moga recorded 40 mm rainfall, with 40–45% crop loss in several areas due to hailstorms, Ferozepur and Fazilka reported 25–30% crop damage in parts. Barnala and Mansa saw 10–12% losses, with nearly 2.33 lakh acres of wheat flattened in these two districts alone.
Heavy rainfall and waterlogging were also reported from Faridkot (22.2 mm) and SAS Nagar (19.2 mm), while districts including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran reported 2–10% lodging damage.
Officials indicated that with continuous rain on April 7 and 8, the total affected area is expected to rise significantly beyond earlier estimates.
The worst-hit district was Fazilka with 43,978 acres affected, followed by Sri Muktsar Sahib (42,720 acres), Bathinda (20,430 acres), and Moga (11,520 acres). Other affected districts included Mansa (3,650 acres), Amritsar (2,300 acres), and Ferozepur (715 acres). However, officials stress that these figures are now outdated in view of the latest spell of rain. Experts say the timing of the weather has made the situation particularly damaging. The wheat crop was fully mature and ready for harvest.
Strong winds caused widespread lodging, hailstorms increased the weight of crop heads leading to stem breakage, and waterlogging in fields worsened the damage in low-lying areas. This is likely to result in poor grain filling and deterioration in quality.
Director of Agriculture, Dr Gurjeet Singh Brar, said that a special girdawari has been ordered to assess the actual damage. According to the India Meteorological Department, Punjab has received nearly 15 times excess rainfall between April 1 and April 7. Weather conditions are expected to improve after April 10. Experts warn that farmers may face a double setback — reduced yields due to damaged crops and lower prices because of poor grain quality. Punjab, which has around 35 lakh hectares (86.45 lakh acres) under wheat cultivation, was expecting a bumper harvest this season.
Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately send a high-level team to assess the damage caused to wheat and other Rabi crops by recent heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms in the state.
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