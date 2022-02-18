‘Frequent shifts impact sacred bond between patients and doctors’

Days after the Chandigarh health secretary ordered the repatriation of doctors in deputation, many employees argued that the shift of doctors may impact the “sacred bond between patients and doctors.”

The employees under ‘Joint Action Committee’ said that the GMSH-16 has progressed over the years and many doctors have been working there for years.

Even as the repatriation is of doctors, the representatives of the nurses union, Chandigarh paramedical & technical employees union, class IV union and sweeper union held a meeting on the hospital premises.

A statement released by the committee read, “There is strong resentment among us employees regarding the policy of sending senior doctors back to the state as it will be a setback for patients, PG students and the residents of Chandigarh. Our hospital is now a multispeciality hospital and we are providing quality medical services to the public.”

“While the term ‘deputation’ was used, no doctor is getting any deputation allowance. The Sector 16 hospital has progressed over the years from a general hospital to a multispeciality hospital. At present, postgraduate teaching is being conducted in all the specialities,” the statement further said.

The union emphasised the impact of the move on patients, saying that the “frequent shifting of doctor over a short period will impact sacred bond between patients and doctors.”

Crackdown on deputation of Doctors

In the first-ever crackdown against deputation of doctors, the Chandigarh Health Secretary had deemed the practice a “gross violation of instructions” and ordered the repatriation of the doctors to the parent state in a phased manner. Some of the doctors have worked for more than 20 years.

Over 112 doctors who have been on deputation in Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana, had sought another extension from the Chandigarh Administration.