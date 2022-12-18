scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

French students in Chandigarh want history to repeat itself

French learning students as well French teaching teachers, apart from the general public, will be watching the World Cup final on a TV screen at the centre hoping to see Lloris and his team create history at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

french student, indian expressAnnaëlle Journet. (Express Photo)
With the Hugo Lloris-led France team aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back to back World Cup titles, all the focus in Chandigarh on Sunday evening will be at the Alliance Francaise de Chandigarh centre in Sector 36.

While the France team will be eyeing their third World Cup title, French learning students as well French teaching teachers, apart from the general public, will be watching the World Cup final on a TV screen at the centre hoping to see Lloris and his team create history at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Annaelle Journet, 32, will be watching the match at the centre along with director Ophelie Belin and other fans on Sunday evening and the La Bretagne native hopes that France can stop Lionel Messi leading Argentina from winning their third World Cup trophy.  “Beating Argentina with Lionel Mesi will be tough for France. We did it in 2018 and it was epic. The France team lost some big players to injury prior to the World Cup and yet made it to the final. Messi is one of the greatest players of all time and is a legend. We respect him a lot. If Argentina wins, we will applaud the new winners but our team will do their best to keep the World Cup at home,” said Journet while speaking with The Indian Express.

While French striker Kylan Mbappe is tied at five goals with Messi in this World Cup, the team has scored a total of 13 goals in Qatar and have conceded only five goals in their campaign. Mbappe also had the highest number of attempts at goals with 25 attempts so far in Qatar. Midfielder Antoine Griezmann, who was also one of the goal-scorers in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, has made three assists and 37 crosses so far in Qatar and Journet sees Griezmann as a key player for France.

