French documentary highlighting India’s pollution problem screened at Alliance Française

A merger of still photography and video footage, showing the problem of pollution in Indian cities and giving solutions to the problem is the premise of Biomimetics, a documentary by French visual artiste Pierre-Jean Giloux, was screened on Monday at Allianc Française.

Inspired by the urban cities in India and the coexistence with nature, biomimetics superimposes a digital augmentation to real-life footage, known as augmented reality.

It is a fictional documentary conceived by Giloux, a sculptor by profession, using videos and photographs sometimes reworked with 2D and 3D digital tools.

“The film project was born following residency carried out in February-March 2020 in India in Cochin. This research phase focused on visual and sound recordings of different cities. This film shows virtual urban organisations and gives solutions to the problems that cities generate pollution. The audience should feel that they are in the film. I like to recreate the same scale of elements as seen in the real world so that people feel concerned for the world around us,” explained Giloux , adding that the film is essentially an artist’s view on how nature can help architecture, urbanism and overall humankind with our problems like pollution and climate change.