Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

French delegation arrives in Chandigarh, inspects heritage furniture designed by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret

The delegation will stay in Chandigarh till November 19.

The delegation went to the Government Museum and Art Gallery to inspect the furniture.

A French delegation arrived in Chandigarh Tuesday to assist the local administration in preserving heritage furniture designed by Swiss-born French architect Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret.

The delegation first met Dharam Pal, adviser (Union Territory of Chandigarh), and members of UT Heritage Protection Cell and later went to the Government Museum and Art Gallery to inspect the furniture.

A source said, “The delegation will focus on four things. First, the authenticity of the heritage furniture. Second, the preservation of heritage. Third, to look at the legal framework and protection of heritage furniture. Fourth, spreading awareness about the heritage. Many sessions are scheduled to be held between the members of the French delegation and their Indian counterparts.”

The source said the foreign delegation also comprised a member of the French police. The theft of heritage furniture and their auction in France were being looked into seriously, the representative of the French police reportedly said at the meeting.

A senior officer said, “The delegation will visit many heritage buildings in the city. It will also inspect damaged items of furniture.”

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 03:54:28 pm
