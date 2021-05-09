Freedom fighter and INA veteran Lalti Ram passes away at 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with INA Veteran Lalti Ram during a flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind government at Red Fort in New Delhi in 2018. (Express File/Prem Nath Pandey)

Freedom fighter and veteran of the erstwhile Indian National Army (INA) Lalti Ram passed away on Sunday, according to a Haryana government statement. He was 100.

Lalti Ram’s last rites were performed at his native village Dubaldhan in Haryana’s Jhajjar district with full state honours in the presence of officers from the administration, the statement issued here said.

“Lalti Ram, who was 100 years old and a respected freedom fighter, breathed his last on Sunday,” it said.

Condoling the freedom fighter’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji. His courage and contributions to India’s freedom struggle will never be forgotten. I recall my interactions with him. Greats like him have left an indelible mark on India’s history.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president O P Dhankar condoled the demise of Lalti Ram.

In 2019, Lalti Ram had presented a cap of the pre-Independence INA to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the ‘Azad Hind Sarkar’ by freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.