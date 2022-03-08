Free tablets only for students of classes 10-12 for now: Haryana Govt

The Haryana government will be distributing free tablets only among students of classes 10 to 12 by May this year, and not to those in classes 8 and 9, announced earlier by the BJP-JJP combine and also mentioned in the Governor’s address.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry, Education minister Kanwar Pal said that tenders for tablets worth Rs 620 crore have already been issued and the process will be completed by May.

“Haryana is the only state that has announced such a proposal. The government, as of now, will be distributing tablets to students from classes 10 till 12, but will consider the other two classes – 8 and 9 – at a later stage”.

Varun questioned why the state government has gone back on its promise of including students of classes 8 and 9 too under the scheme. “Even in the Governor’s address, it was mentioned that the government will be giving the tablets to all these students. How will the government answer to parents of the students of classes 8 and9,” he asked.

Agro-malls to be auctioned

Various Agro-malls constructed at Panchkula, Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak have emerged as white-elephants with state government struggling to even recover the cost with which these buildings were constructed between the years 2013 and 2015, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal informed the House while replying to a question by Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats.

As per the government’s records, “At Agro-mall in Panchkula, 88 out of 91 shops at ground floor and 34 of 46 at third floor were allotted. The first and second floors were lying vacant and same has been offered for offices to various government departments on rent and five requests have been received”.

At Rohtak Agro-mall, 78 out of 282 shops were auctioned in 2013, while no bids were received for the balance shops during subsequent e-auction in December 2019 and January 2022, the minister said.

The Agro malls at Karnal and Panipat are vacant and e-auction was fixed for November 17, 2021, and further extended December 2. “The government has decided to auction these malls on as is where is basis so that the cost already incurred on their construction can be recovered,” the minister said.

Area under paddy down by 51,000 acres

The area under paddy has been reduced by 51,874 acres during 2021-22 under Mera-Pani-Meri-Virasat scheme, the state government said in a in reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry.

845 illegal colonies to be regularised

Replying to a question by JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam, Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta informed the House that the government has decided to regularize 845 colonies falling within the limits of municipalities with less civic amenities and infrastructure. “Applications were invited from the Resident Welfare Association and developers. “Notification was issued on September 10, 2021, to amend the Haryana Management of Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2016. As per the amendment, the condition of construction work on 50 per cent of the plots in the new colony before March 31, 2015, has been removed”.