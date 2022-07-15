Free precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines at seven centres in Chandigarh

As per the directions of the Government of India, precaution dose for 18 years and above beneficiaries will be provided free of cost starting July 15. A Covid vaccination campaign ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’ will run for 75 days from July 15 to September 30.

This free precaution dose of Covishield and Covaxin will be provided to all eligible beneficiaries in all major government hospitals in Chandigarh.

The Covid vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ is already underway and a special campaign for Covid vaccination camps in various schools will also be launched in Chandigarh after a few days.

A gap of six months (26 weeks) from the date of the second dose is required for this precaution dose. The vaccine for precaution dose will be the same as that of the second dose and Covid vaccination certificates will also be provided at the site of vaccination to beneficiaries.

The Health Department, Chandigarh, has requested the residents of Chandigarh to avail themselves of the benefits of this jan abhiyan and get themselves vaccinated against Covid.