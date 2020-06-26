Free parking in Chandigarh for all civic body employees

The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee here Thursday. (Representational) The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee here Thursday. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract committee on Thursday accorded approval for providing free parking to employees of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Henceforth, all the employees of the civic body will be entitled to free parking in all parking lots of the city. The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee here Thursday.

During the meeting, the committee launched an ‘Employee corner’ facility, where the regular employees of the MC will be able to see their salary slips, income tax deductions, status of increments and pension slips.

The agenda regarding maintenance and functioning of multilevel parking in Sector 17 was discussed in details and approval was accorded by the civic body to outsource labour/staff through GeM portal to the tune of Rs 18.57 lakh per annum in addition to the previously approved expenditure.

The rough cost estimate of Rs 29.34 lakh for laying water supply pipeline near factory No 560 in Industrial Area Phase II, for improvement of the water supply in the area, was also approved.

ANIMAL BIRTH CONTROL PROGRAMME WITH EXISTING STAFF

The F&CC accorded approval to run the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme with the existing staff, while tender may be called once again to outsource the ABC programme.

However, it was decided that four security guards will be allowed for round-the-clock duty at the ABC centre, along with purchasing surgical packs and equipment, necessary medicines and dog feed for the captured and sterilised dogs during their stay at the ABC centre.

COMPUTERISED WATER BILLING

The committee also granted approval to the agenda item regarding rate revision for printing of computerised water bills and preparation of master files by NIELIT Rupnagar with an increase of 6.60 per cent to the existing rate of 18 paisa with 18 per cent GST.

