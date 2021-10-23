Free education for students with annual family income less than Rs 1.8 L: Khattar

In a bid to ensure that no talented student belonging to a poor family loses a chance to pursue their dreams, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday announced free ducation for those whose verified family income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum under the state government’s ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while interacting with the students who have cracked Civil Service Exam, 2020 and JEE Advance Exam, 2021(under Super 100 Programme) during a state-level felicitation programme held at Panchkula.

Congratulating the students who have cleared the country’s most prestigious Civil Services Examination, 2020, Khattar said, “Each one of you should remember that you have decided to opt for civil service as a career option for serving the society as during your service period you will get innumerable opportunities to work in the diverse fields. Therefore, I expect that each one of you will certainly try your level best for achieving excellence to make Haryana proud.”

Khattar said that in 2014 when he had been sworn in as the Chief Minister, ensuring overall and equitable development was his utmost priority. However, “among all other sectors, bringing revolutionary reforms in education was his primary focus, for which many new unique schemes and milestones were formulated and set up by the State Government”.

New education policy to replace old system

The Chief Minister said that the education system of Lord Macaulay was focused on the ‘Three R’s’: Writing, Reading and Arithmetic, which did not ensure the holistic development of a citizen.

“Hence in a bid to make the younger generation educated along with also inculcating the feeling of nationalism in them NEP-2020 has been launched. While, in Haryana, we have already started working towards ensuring implementation of this policy by 2025- five years ahead of the national target of 2030. Every department involved in this has been directed to work dedicatedly in this direction,” he said.

KG to PG from this session

The CM said that as per New Education Policy-2020, such educational institutions are being set up in the state, in which education will be provided from KG class to PG level.

“Initially we are going to make an arrangement of imparting education from KG to PG in four universities. While Kurukshetra University has already started preparing for admission to be given under KG to PG scheme from this academic session that is 2021-22,” said the CM.