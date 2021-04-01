Free bus travel for women in Punjab from today

Under the scheme, women residents of Punjab can avail free bus travel in government-owned buses, including Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways Buses (PUNBUS) and city bus services operated by local bodies. (Express photo)

Following Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s announcement in recent Vidhan Sabha session to allow free-of-cost travel for women in all government buses, the Cabinet on Wednesday gave its formal approval on the scheme.

The Chief Minister had announced the free travel scheme in the Vidhan Sabha on March 5, as part of his government’s efforts to empower women and girls in the state, a government statement said.

A similar step was taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of last Delhi elections. Punjab will also be going to the polls early next year.

The scheme will benefit over 1.31 crore women/girls across the state. As per Census 2011, Punjab has a population of 2.77 crores (males 1,46,39,465 and female 1,31,03,873).

Under the scheme, women residents of Punjab can avail free bus travel in government-owned buses, including Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways Buses (PUNBUS) and city bus services operated by local bodies. However, the scheme is not applicable to government-owned AC buses, Volvo buses and HVAC Buses. Documents like Aadhaar card, voter card or any other proof of residence in Punjab would be required to avail the facility.

Further, all women who are family members of Punjab government employees and residing in Chandigarh, or are themselves employees of Punjab government but live in Chandigarh, can avail the benefit, irrespective of age and income criteria, of free travel in the said government buses.

This scheme is expected to not only reduce female drop-out in schools because of high cost of daily transport but also facilitate working women, who have to travel considerable distances to their workplace. The facility, government said, will ensure access to safe, cheap and reliable travel for women to engage in any economic activity. The Cabinet felt that the scheme would bring down the number of personal vehicles plying on the roads leading to consequent reduction in pollution, accidents and vehicular congestion.