Fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 97,000 from bank accounts: Two Delhi residents acquitted

The district Court of Chandigarh on Thursday acquitted two Delhi residents from charges of cheating and theft in connection with a case of fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 97,000 from the bank accounts of eight people.

The accused, identified as Sultan and Afroj Alam, were acquitted from sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of Sanjay, Judicial Magistrate First Class, (JMIC).

As per the Prosecution, the matter dates back to 2018, when the accused had been arrested for withdrawing an amount of Rs 97,000 from different bank accounts of Canara Bank at Sector 19, by allegedly tampering the ATM.

The case was registered in May 2018, on the complaint of complaint of Ashok Sinha, Manager of the Canara bank, who had alleged that on May 15, 2018, a man was seen doing suspicious activity inside the ATM of Canara bank and that the bank had received complaints from different customers regarding money been withdrawn from their account without their knowledge.

The bank manager nabbed Sultan while he was in the bank ATM at Sector 19 branch. The accused was arrested and during questioning, police came to know about his accomplice Afroj Alam, who was also arrested later. According to police the accused had withdrawn Rs 97,000 from the accounts of eight people including, Ranjit Singh, Som Nath, Narinder Singh, Pritpal Singh, Kirti Rajput, Kavita Kanwal, Manthan Yadav and Davinder Pal.

During the trial, the defense counsel, Advocate Mandeep Kumar argued that the duo have been falsely implicated in the case, as among the eight alleged victims, only Manthan Yadav appeared in the Court for testifying, and he also did not identified the accused in the Court.

Apart from it, neither the police could make any recovery of amount from the accused nor there was any report submitted in the Court regarding the tampering of the ATM.

The Court after hearing to the arguments and facts of the case, acquitted the duo from the charges.