87 fraudulent transactions, Rs 340 crore siphoned from Chandigarh civic funds; ex-bank manager named ‘mastermind’ in CBI chargesheet

The CBI alleged that bank officials and public servants conspired to siphon off CSCL and MCC funds using forged debit vouchers, fabricated banking approvals and unauthorised transactions processed through the bank’s Maker-Checker system without valid authorisation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chargesheeted seven persons, including former IDFC FIRST Bank Sector-32 branch manager Ribhav Rishi, in the alleged Rs 340-crore Chandigarh civic funds fraud, accusing him of being the “principal architect and mastermind” behind the conspiracy.
According to the chargesheet, 87 fraudulent debit transactions worth nearly Rs 340 crore were allegedly carried out between September 19, 2024, and September 1, 2025, from accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) maintained at the bank’s Sector-32 branch.
Those chargesheeted are former branch manager Ribhav Rishi, Senior Relationship Manager Abhay Kumar, Banker Authoriser Seema Dhiman, Customer Service Executives Priyanka Bhatoa and Anuj Kaushal, former CSCL Chief Financial Officer Nalini Malik, and businessman Vikram Wadhwa.
The case stems from a complaint by the Municipal Commissioner alleging financial irregularities, forged fixed deposits, fabricated banking records and unauthorised diversion of public funds.
How the fraud allegedly worked
The CBI alleged that bank officials and public servants conspired to siphon off CSCL and MCC funds using forged debit vouchers, fabricated banking approvals and unauthorised transactions processed through the bank’s Maker-Checker system without valid authorisation.
To conceal the fraud, forged debit notes, fake Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs), fabricated account statements, false call confirmation letters and other forged banking records were allegedly created and circulated.
The agency said 11 fake FDRs worth Rs 116.84 crore were shown in MCC records as investments of CSCL funds. Verification with IDFC FIRST Bank allegedly revealed that no such deposits existed.
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The diverted funds were allegedly routed through entities including CAPCO Fintech Services, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd and R.S. Traders before being layered through multiple bank accounts and converted into cash and assets. The CBI said the investigation into the complete money trail and ultimate beneficiaries is continuing.
Rishi ‘mastermind’, says CBI
The chargesheet describes former branch manager Ribhav Rishi as the “principal architect and mastermind” of the conspiracy.
The agency alleged that he authorised fraudulent debit transactions using forged documents, approved transactions despite fake signatures, created and circulated forged banking records, and recorded false call confirmations unsupported by evidence.
The CBI further alleged that Rishi controlled shell entities, including CAPCO Fintech Services, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd and R.S. Traders, which were used to receive and layer diverted funds. Money routed through these firms allegedly reached accounts of Rishi and his family and was used for personal expenses and acquisition of assets.
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The agency also alleged that Rishi extended financial benefits to co-accused Nalini Malik to facilitate and conceal the fraud.
Businessman received diverted funds
The CBI alleged that businessman Vikram Wadhwa was a major beneficiary of the diverted funds. According to the chargesheet, Rs 21.58 crore was transferred from CAPCO Fintech Services to Wadhwa’s IDFC FIRST Bank account, while he allegedly received about Rs 74.37 crore through entities used for layering the funds.
The agency also alleged that cash worth Rs 4.57 crore was delivered to him between December 2025 and February 2026 and that the proceeds were invested in properties in Chandigarh and New Chandigarh.
Role of other accused
Senior Relationship Manager Abhay Kumar allegedly assisted Rishi in executing and concealing the fraud by preparing and circulating forged FDRs, fabricated account statements and other fake banking documents.
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Banker Authoriser Seema Dhiman allegedly approved fraudulent transactions despite forged signatures and invalid documents and participated in preparing forged approval records.
Former CSCL CFO Nalini Malik allegedly remained in regular contact with Rishi. The CBI cited call records, financial transactions, WhatsApp chats and visitor logs, and alleged that renovation work worth about Rs 45 lakh was carried out at her residence at Rishi’s instance without evidence of payment.
Customer Service Executives Priyanka Bhatoa and Anuj Kaushal, who functioned as “makers” in the bank’s Core Banking System, allegedly processed fraudulent debit transactions and facilitated transfers to beneficiary entities despite procedural violations and forged documentation.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More