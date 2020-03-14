Fraudsters trick Milkha’s wife, do online shopping for Rs 99,900 with her credit card

Nirmal Kaur. Nirmal Kaur.

FRAUDSTERS DID online shopping for Rs 99,900 using the credit card of Nirmal Kaur, wife of Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, after obtaining confidential details about her credit card on Friday. Police said the fraud took place when Kaur tried to register her pet dogs with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and relied on a search engine for ascertaining the contact number.

As her employee Ram Kumar dialled a number which popped on the search engine, the call receiver obtained information about the number of pets, their breeds etc. Then the receiver asked Kumar to pay Rs 10 as the registration fee. Kumar initially tried to pay Rs 10 though UPI but failed. Then the receiver demanded the credit card number of Kaur, who was standing near Kumar.

Kumar said, “As I searched for the helpline number, a number popped up on Google. A website link of MC Chandigarh was below the number. Madam (Nirmal Kaur) was standing near me. I dialled the number and the receiver demanded the details. I tried to pay Rs 10 through UPI but failed. The receiver insisted on getting the credit card number. The card was of madam, who gave the number. One OTP was received at the madam’s cell phone, who shared the number with the receiver. Then again another OTP came on madam’s phone. This time, I asked her not to share but she shared it. Suddenly, a message came on phone regarding the withdrawal of Rs 99,900. Subsequently, we again called the 10-digit number but the receiver claimed that another OTP is coming at your phone. Share it and our money will be returned. I disconnected the phone.”

Kaur was not available for comment.

Chandigarh Cyber Cell Inspector Devinder Singh said, “We received a complaint from the employee of Nirmal Kaur, wife of Milkha Singh. The credit card is of Citi Bank in Sector 8. We have put the 10-digit number under surveillance. We started an investigation. Apparently, fraudsters did online shopping of Rs 99,900 through the credit card of Kaur.”

Sources said Kaur has four dogs at her house and registration of two of the dogs was pending. Police were also informed about the cheating through police control room. A police party visited the house of Kaur and advised her to lodge a complaint with the cyber cell. Later, Kaur through her servant procured a form for the registration of pets from MC office in Sector 17.

