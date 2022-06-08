Fraudsters steal Rs 72,000 from Chandigarh woman via AnyDesk app

A group of men on Tuesday fraudulently withdrew Rs 72,000 from the bank account of a Chandigarh woman after making her install AnyDesk mobile application on her mobile phone in Sector 38.

Police said that the fraudsters withdrew the amount in two installments – Rs 19,000 and Rs 53,000. The incident took place a fortnight ago, with an FIR in the case being registered only on Tuesday.

Police said that the victim had come in contact with fraudsters when she contacted two phone numbers that she had stumbled upon an app used for sending gifts on Google.

According to investigators, the victim had booked some gifts on an online app, but did not receive delivery of the same.

To ascertain the reason behind the delay, she looked for numbers of the customer service representatives of the

app and found two, police said.

In her complaint to police, the woman reported that when she contacted the two numbers, the concerned people told her that her order had been cancelled and further advised her to download the AnyDesk app.

She further states in her complaint that after she downloaded the AnyDesk app, Rs 19,000 and Rs 53,000 were deducted from her HDFC account. The two numbers were later switched off.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The woman then approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

“In most such cases, we find that fraudsters send a link on the AnyDesk app to take control of the victim’s mobile phone. As soon as the victim clicks on the web link, fraudsters get access/see their confidential details, OTPs, passwords on their screens. We have been urging people to not click on any web links that are shared and not to trust anyone who calls and asks them to update their bank accounts,” a senior cyber cell officer had told The Indian Express earlier.