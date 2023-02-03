Fraudsters create fake website of CITCO hotel, dupe over 12 people

CYBER FRAUDSTERS created a fake website of CITCO-governed Hotel Park View, Sector 24, and duped more than a dozen people who booked rooms in advance online.

The cheating came to light when many of the victims arrived at Hotel Park View and discovered that the hotel staff were not aware about their bookings.

Deputy General Manager (DGM) of the hotel, Vinit Chandra, lodged a police complaint with the Chandigarh Police Cyber Crime Cell.

The preliminary probe revealed that unknown people had created a fake website of the hotel, police said.

Police said efforts are being made to trace the domain used to make the fake website. The cyber cell has registered a case.

Sources said that the accused used two phone numbers, displayed on the website. The two numbers were found registered on fake documents.

In another incident, Vishal Nagra, an office-bearer of Aggarwal DAV School, Sector 7, reported that unknown people cheated him of Rs 42,151 online while making enquiries about his credit card. The cyber cell has started an investigation.