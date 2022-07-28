Fraudsters cheat UT Police staff of Rs 20K by using DGP’s profile

ONLINE FRAUDSTERS cheated an employee of Chandigarh Police headquarters of Rs 20,000 by sending him a WhatsApp message using the profile of DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan on Wednesday.

Jai Narayan Tiwari received a message on his phone asking to deposit the money in a particular bank account.

Tiwari did as he was asked only to realise later that he was cheated.

The cyber cell has registered a case in this regard. Earlier too, fraudsters have tried to cheat people by sending them messages using the profile of the DGP and urging them to purchase Amazon gift cards.