Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Fraudsters cheat couple of Rs 11L, claim son in police custody in Canada

Police said that later, Gajinder’s daughter saw their son was online on a social media app. When she messaged him asking about the accident, he said that no such accident had happened and he was sleeping.

The complainant Gajinder Singh Dhillon's wife received the call where she was asked to GPay the amount to their account. They transferred Rs 11.30 lakh and waited to hear from their son.The complainant Gajinder Singh Dhillon's wife received the call where she was asked to GPay the amount to their account. They transferred Rs 11.30 lakh and waited to hear from their son.

A Sector 27 couple Tuesday was cheated of Rs 11.30 lakh by fraudsters who told them their son had killed a man in a road accident in Canada and the money was needed for his legal assistance.

The callers asked them to transfer the amount to a bank account if they wanted their son to be released from police custody.

Sources in the cyber cell said that more than a dozen such cases have been reported

this year.

