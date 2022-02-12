Fraud of Rs12.65 lakh: Chandigarh Police creates online wallet, recovers Rs 12.14 lakh

THE UT Police has created its own online wallet to procure the fraudulently withdrawn Rs 12.65 lakh which was invested in purchasing cryptocurrency through Wazix Cryptocurrency wallet.

Sources said Rs 12.14 lakh out of Rs 12.65 lakh have been transferred into the UT Police’s online wallet by the Coin98 cryptocurrency wallet which deducted Rs 51,000 as charges to convert the money into US dollars and from US dollars to Indian rupees.

Three accused had withdrawn Rs 12.65 lakh from the account of a retired person, transferred the money to Wazix wallet and later invested in US dollars by tagging Coin98 cryptocurrency wallet.

“It is for the first time when UT Police created its own online wallet to procure the fraudulently withdrawn money which was further invested in the cryptocurrency through an online wallet. The accused had deleted the wallet after gaining access through one pass key or phrase of 12 words. We procured the password from the accused during their questioning and managed to operate the wallet,” said SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal.

Accused Nihal Dinkar Dohare, 21, a mechanical engineer, Aatish Ashok Rawat, 18, and Sanjay Gaikwad, 18, of Nagpur were sent to judicial custody. They were arrested from Nagpur for withdrawing Rs 12.65 lakh from the account of the retired employee, Krishan Kanhiya, of Sector 41 in the month of January. They were arrested on February 8.

One of the accused, Aatish Ashok Rawat, is the distant relative of victim Krishan Kanhiya. Kanhiya had gone to Nagpur to meet his relatives. Rawat along with two others somehow took the phone of Kanhiya, took out SIM and transferred the money online from the account of the victim. Kanhiya’s son Rahul Rawat noticed the cheating when he found Rs 12.65 lakh missing from his father’s account in Axis Bank, Sector 17, on February 1. A case was registered at PS Sector 17.

Meanwhile, The UT cyber cell has arrested another man from Delhi in connection with the cheating by luring people to purchase things through fake website ‘flipshopkart.com’ for winning lucrative gifts Friday. Earlier, police had arrested a Delhi resident, Mohammed Nadeem, for duping a Mani Majra resident of Rs 2.35 lakh Wednesday.

Police said the accused persons had allured a Mani Majra resident to visit the website ‘Flipshopkart’ and do shopping of Rs. 599 and above to win a gift. The complainant ordered a laptop bag of Rs 699 after which the caller told him that he had won a laptop and he needed to deposit some amount as charges. On this, the complainant transferred around Rs 2.35 lakh to the alleged person’s bank account.