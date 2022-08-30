scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Frame policy to waive farmer loans: MS Malik

Addressing the seminar, former Haryana DGP and Jat Sabha president, MS Malik, said, “In the way the Central government is waiving loans of industrialists worth crores, there should be a policy to compensate the losses of farmers too.”

Former Punjab Chief Secretary Ramesh Inder Singh being honoured at the seminar. (Express Photo)

The Kisan Chamber of Commerce, along with Jat Sabha, Chandigarh, on Saturday organised a seminar on the subject of “agriculture marketing and perspective planning”.

Addressing the seminar, former Haryana DGP and Jat Sabha president, MS Malik, said, “In the way the Central government is waiving loans of industrialists worth crores, there should be a policy to compensate the losses of farmers too.”

Union Minister Birender Singh, agricultural economist Devinder Sharma, former Punjab secretary Ramesh Inder Singh and former High Court judge Justice Pritam Pal also addressed the seminar.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:10:22 am
