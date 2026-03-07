Fourth attempt pays off for Ambala boy

This was his fourth attempt at the examination. (Express photo)

Persistence finally paid off for Ambala Cantonment resident Mukul Jindal, who secured All India Rank 243 in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination, achieving his long-held goal of joining the civil services.

A former student of Army Public School, Ambala Cantt, Mukul went on to pursue Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He chose Mathematics as his optional subject and wrote the examination in English, with Hindi as his Indian language paper.

This was his fourth attempt at the examination. In an earlier attempt, he had cleared both the Preliminary and Main stages but missed the final selection by just four marks.