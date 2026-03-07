Fourth attempt pays off for Ambala boy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Persistence finally paid off for Ambala Cantonment resident Mukul Jindal, who secured All India Rank 243 in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination, achieving his long-held goal of joining the civil services.
A former student of Army Public School, Ambala Cantt, Mukul went on to pursue Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He chose Mathematics as his optional subject and wrote the examination in English, with Hindi as his Indian language paper.
This was his fourth attempt at the examination. In an earlier attempt, he had cleared both the Preliminary and Main stages but missed the final selection by just four marks.
He described 2024 as the most difficult phase of his preparation. “Despite all the hard work, I couldn’t clear the mains that year. That was my lowest point. But after that I gathered the courage to start the preparation again,” he said.
Mukul followed a disciplined study routine, putting in seven to eight hours of study a day and focusing on repeated revision rather than expanding the number of study resources.
“I tried to keep the number of books limited and revise them multiple times,” he said, adding that along with standard books and NCERTs, he also used ChatGPT as a study aid during preparation.
Asked about the sacrifices involved in preparing for the exam, Mukul said they were often small but significant. “You miss out on everyday things, hanging out with friends, attending family functions, birthdays, or even watching a late-night football match because you have to wake up early to study,” he said.
He believes consistency and self-belief are crucial to clearing the examination. “Hard work done consistently over a long period eventually pays off. In the short term it might not seem like it is making a difference, but in the long term consistency separates success from failure,” he said.
Mukul said he draws inspiration from several civil servants, including Mandeep Singh Brar, currently serving as Home Secretary of Chandigarh.
He comes from a family with a strong social background. Mukul is the great-grandson of freedom fighter Banarsi Das Jindal. His grandfather Suresh Jindal started a publication business now managed by his father Sumit Jindal. His mother Geetanjali Jindal works in astrology, palmistry, tarot reading and Vastu, while his younger brother Vinayak Jindal is pursuing a law degree.
Looking ahead, he hopes to contribute to improving urban governance.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram