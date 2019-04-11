Four-year-old hurt in Panchkula pothole accident can’t go to school for a month

Four-year-old Pranav, who along with his mother sustained injuries after falling from their two-wheeler when it hit a pothole near the Bella Vista roundabout in Panchkula two days ago, won’t be able to go to school for nearly a month.

The boy, who is a student of Satluj Public school in Sector 2, has sustained injuries in his right eye due to which he is unable to see clearly at the moment, said his father Aman Arya. “He has been discharged from the PGI but doctors have advised him rest. He has lot of swelling on his eye,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has covered up the pothole, but commuters still claimed that the spot is uneven. The pothole though covered is uneven and may give a rough ride to the two wheeler riders.

Haryana irrigation department official Amit Sajwan, who suffered a ligament injury because of the same pothole on Monday, will also not be able to go to work for a month. “Why can’t action be taken against those whose negligence caused this pothole to develop?” he asked.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens Welfare Association said, “All these people should be compensated. Why do they have to go through this trauma because of the negligence of the authorities. Why are the municipal corporation, administration and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran mum?”

On Monday, three other people had also sustained injuries due to this pothole. This pothole developed in the first of its kind “most durable” mastic asphalt road that was constructed at a cost of over Rs 1.5 crore near roundabouts witnessing heavy traffic. This road was constructed hardly thirteen months ago. The cost of constructing this road is twice the amount spent on regular roads.

When the road’s construction began last year, it was stated that these have a distinct feature — stones embedded in the mastic asphalt layer to increase resistance and avoid skidding of vehicles especially when the roads are wet because of rain.