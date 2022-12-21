scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Four-year-old boy goes missing in Chandigarh, found from tea shop 14 hours later

The boy was found after a woman informed the police that she had given the wandering boy refuge in her shop

Neem Singh informed the local police about the missing child. The three children told the police about the last location where Price was accompanying them. (Express Photo)
A four-year-old boy who had gone missing from his house at the Makhan Majra village in Chandigarh was found after 14 hours of search as a woman informed the police that she had given the wandering boy refuge in her tea shop.

The boy, identified as Prince, was handed over to his parents after completing legal and medical formalities. Prince had gone missing from his house around 7 pm Monday and he was found around 9 am the next day, the police said.

“Prince’s father, Neem Singh, had spotted his son playing in the street and he brought him back to the house Monday evening. As Neem Singh got busy with household chores, Prince again slipped out of the house. He joined three other children, who later strayed and went around 550 metres away from their locality. As dense fog engulfed the area, the other three children, who were around one year older than Prince, returned to their respective homes leaving behind Prince,” inspector Jaiveer Singh, Mauli Jagran station house officer, said.

Neem Singh informed the local police about the missing child. The three children told the police about the last location where Price was accompanying them. In the night, we could not find the child there. At least seven policemen in two teams kept patrolling the entire area the whole night. Next morning, a woman tea vendor came and told a police patrolling party about a child who was given refuge in her shop and shanty,” he added.

Neem Singh is a labourer, his wife a domestic help and Prince is their only child, the police said.

The police shared a report of the incident with the social welfare department, Chandigarh, which is mandatory in any case of a child’s disappearance.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:34:24 pm
