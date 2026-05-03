Four women teachers killed after tree falls on moving car in Kullu

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Four women teachers lost their lives after a giant conifer tree uprooted during inclement weather and fell on a moving car on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Ani subdivision of Himachal’s Kullu district when strong winds accompanied by light rain lashed the region, police said.
According to officials, the tree crashed directly onto the vehicle, leaving little chance for the occupants to escape. Four teachers died on the spot, while the driver and two other occupants sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Sneh Lata (38), a resident of Parolibhar, Ani; Banti Kaushal (39), resident of Lami Seri, Ani; Usha Kumari (43), resident of Tarala, Ani; and Seema Azad (54), a resident of Ropdi, Ani.
The injured include Suresh Chand (driver), a resident of Ropdi; Tara Devi, also from Ropdi; and Reena Kumari, a resident of Sarkaghat in Mandi district.
Eyewitnesses said a bus and other vehicles were also passing along the same route at the time of the incident. “Fortunately, the tree fell directly on the Bolero. Had it struck the bus, the casualties could have been much higher,” a local resident said.
Police, administrative officials, and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations. The bodies were shifted to a nearby mortuary for postmortem, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ani, Laxman Kanet, expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced immediate relief. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 25,000 each has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while Rs 5,000 each has been given to the injured.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
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