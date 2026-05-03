Four women teachers killed after tree falls on moving car in Kullu

Eyewitnesses said a bus and other vehicles were also passing along the same route at the time of the incident.

Four women teachers lost their lives after a giant conifer tree uprooted during inclement weather and fell on a moving car on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Ani subdivision of Himachal’s Kullu district when strong winds accompanied by light rain lashed the region, police said.

According to officials, the tree crashed directly onto the vehicle, leaving little chance for the occupants to escape. Four teachers died on the spot, while the driver and two other occupants sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Sneh Lata (38), a resident of Parolibhar, Ani; Banti Kaushal (39), resident of Lami Seri, Ani; Usha Kumari (43), resident of Tarala, Ani; and Seema Azad (54), a resident of Ropdi, Ani.