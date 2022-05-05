4 suspected terrorists held with explosives on Ambala-Delhi highway

In a joint operation, the Haryana police, along with their Punjab counterparts and central security agencies, arrested four suspected terrorists early Thursday morning after intercepting their vehicle on the Ambala-Delhi national highway and seized arms and ammunition from it. According to the police, the men were taking the consignment to Adilabad in Telangana.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep and Parvinder from Ferozepur district and Bhupinder from Ludhiana district. The police recovered three IEDs, one country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, Rs 1.3 lakh and six mobile phones from the vehicle.

“The explosives recovered from the possession of four men detained by Karnal police early this morning were smuggled into the country’s border from Pakistan. A most-wanted terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan, had sent the consignment using a drone from across the border,” Haryana home minister Anil Vij said.

“A big terror plot was busted by Haryana police in a joint operation with Punjab police and central security agencies. We are conducting a thorough probe to ascertain the involvement of another terrorist group,” said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar.

Acting on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau, the Karnal police early on Thursday morning intercepted the Toyota Innova bearing a Delhi registration number near Bastara toll plaza on Ambala-Delhi national highway.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Madhuban police station. “All (accused) will be produced in court and will be taken on police remand. Further investigation is underway,” ADGP Khirwar added.