Four SHOs among 28 police personnel test positive

AS MANY as four Station House Officers (SHOs) along with around two dozens cops have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one week. They have been put in home quarantine for at least 10 days.

Three DSPs too have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last fortnight, two of whom have resumed their duty after testing negative. All these police personnel found positive are fully vaccinated.

Sources said that at least 14 police personnel who tested positive for Covid-19 were posted in Cyber Crime Cell, Sector 17. They are all in quarantine. A few cops posted in the District Crime Cell too were tested positive.

A police officer said, “Most of the positive tested cops are asymptomatic. They have no symptoms of fever, cough and uneasiness. We have made Covid-19 testing mandatory for the police personnel in the police headquarters, police stations, police posts and in other wings. They were found positive during this exercise.

We have developed a mechanism so that routine policing is not affected. We are taking feedback of all the cops found positive.”

One of the cops, who is in quarantine, said, “We have been managing the desk work through computers, cell phones and through other digital modes. I was absolutely fine and had no symptoms. But I tested positive. I was advised home quarantine.”

Sources said that so far, there is no confirmation of Omicron variant in any of the police personnel.

The police department has already made 50 per cent presence in the police headquarters in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. The Police Hospital in Sector 26 has been upgraded in view of the rising Covid cases.