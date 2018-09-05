Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Four Shiromani Akali Dal leaders resign in Malwa

This is the first such reaction in any Punjab village after Parkash Singh Badal’s name figured in Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report. The gurdwara that made the announcement is not under the SGPC’s control and receives no grant from it.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published: September 5, 2018 9:03:27 am
operation blue star, blue star anniversary, golden temple, Akal Takht SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, however, expressed ignorance about the resignations. (Source: PTI)

Following the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, which pointed towards SAD role in the Behbal Kalan firing incident, Akali leaders have started resigning from the party. Those who have resigned over the past two days are: former Punjab minister Manjeet Singh Maur, former Faridkot district president of SAD, Makhan Singh Nangal, former market committee chairman, Jaito, Ranjit Singh Aulakh and Manjeet Singh Maur, former SAD councillor from Bathinda.

Birmi had joined SAD in 2014 before the Lok Sabha polls and was a Cabinet minister during the previous Congress government. Nangal and Aulakh said, “We are deeply disturbed over the sacrilege issue which SAD did not take seriously.” Birmi, in a letter written to SAD president, said that he was resigning from primary membership of SAD as he was restless ever since he read about the indictment of SAD-BJP government in Bargari incident and hence he was resigning from the primary membership of the party.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, however, expressed ignorance about the resignations.

Meanwhile, gurdwara management of Bhana village in Faridkot district made an announcement to boycott Akali leaders if they enter the village. An announcement was done through village gurdwara’s loudspeaker last week and so far no one has objected to this announcement.

This is the first such reaction in any Punjab village after Parkash Singh Badal’s name figured in Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report. The gurdwara that made the announcement is not under the SGPC’s control and receives no grant from it.

