Four sentenced to five years of RI in railway station snatching case

He alleged that during the scuffle, the accused surrounded him, cut the inner front pocket of his trousers with a sharp object and fled with Rs 77,000, jumping off the stationary train. (Express Archive Photo)

A Panchkula district court has sentenced four men to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a snatching case that took place at the Chandigarh railway station in 2022.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bikramjit Aroura convicted the accused Mohammad Javed, Deepak, Sarabjeet Singh, alias Goldi, and Gurjeet Singh, who were held guilty under sections 379A (snatching), read with 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and handed them punishment.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of Nanhe Ram, a resident of Godwa Rahim Nagar village in Haroni area of Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh. Nanhe Ram, who works in Mohali, stated that he was travelling with his wife and two children to Lucknow by Sadbhavana Express on the night of the incident.