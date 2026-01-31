Four sentenced to five years of RI in railway station snatching case

chandigarh railway stationHe alleged that during the scuffle, the accused surrounded him, cut the inner front pocket of his trousers with a sharp object and fled with Rs 77,000, jumping off the stationary train. (Express Archive Photo)
A Panchkula district court has sentenced four men to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a snatching case that took place at the Chandigarh railway station in 2022.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bikramjit Aroura convicted the accused Mohammad Javed, Deepak, Sarabjeet Singh, alias Goldi, and Gurjeet Singh, who were held guilty under sections 379A (snatching), read with 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and handed them punishment.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of Nanhe Ram, a resident of Godwa Rahim Nagar village in Haroni area of Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh. Nanhe Ram, who works in Mohali, stated that he was travelling with his wife and two children to Lucknow by Sadbhavana Express on the night of the incident.

Nanhe said the family had boarded the train at the Chandigarh railway station around 8.30 pm and reached their reserved seat numbers 27, 28, 29 and 30 in coaches 5 and 3. However, four to five persons were already occupying their seats. When asked to vacate them, the men allegedly began arguing and soon assaulted him.

He alleged that during the scuffle, the accused surrounded him, cut the inner front pocket of his trousers with a sharp object and fled with Rs 77,000, jumping off the stationary train. When he and his wife raised an alarm and attempted to stop them, they were pushed aside, and the accused escaped by taking advantage of the crowd on the platform.

The complainant stated that due to the incident and loss of money, the family did not proceed with the journey and returned to Mohali. He later approached the police along with his employer to lodge a complaint.

During the trial, defence counsel argued that the accused had been implicated and had no role in the alleged offence.

However, Public Prosecutor Akash Tanwar contended that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt. He argued that the testimonies of the complainant and his wife consistently established that a quarrel broke out inside the train, followed by a physical scuffle during which the accused forcibly removed cash from the complainant’s pocket. The prosecution also argued that the use of force and theft was clearly established.

After hearing arguments, the ADSJ held that the prosecution had successfully proved that the accused committed the offence of snatching with common intention.

Accordingly, the court convicted the accused persons under sections 379-A, read with 34, of the IPC and sentenced each of them to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

