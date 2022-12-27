scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Four repeal Bills among 5 passed on first day of Haryana Assembly

Besides this, 10 Bills were also introduced in the House.

Besides this, 10 Bills were also introduced in the House. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A total of five Bills were passed on the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha held today.

These include The Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (Validation of Lists) Repeal Bill, 2022; The Haryana Small Towns (Tax – Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022; The Haryana Municipal (Tax – Validating) Repeal Bill, 2022; The Haryana Minor Canals (Repeal) Bill, 2022; and The Haryana State Tube-Well (Repeal) Bill, 2022.

More from Chandigarh
Also Read |After Bihar, issue of spurious liquor causing deaths rocks Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Besides this, 10 Bills were also introduced in the House. These include The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill, 2022, The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill, 2022, The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 08:54:08 am
Next Story

China to drop Covid quarantine for incoming travelers

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close