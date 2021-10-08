Four PSA medical oxygen plants formally inaugurated in Chandigarh

Chandigarh is the first city in the country to install and make Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants functional in all the major hospitals here. As many as four PSA Medical Oxygen Plants were formally inaugurated today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating the plant at GMSH-16 (500 LMP for 500 beds) and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher virtually inaugurating the PSA Plants at GMCH-32 (1000 LPM for 1,000 beds) and at GMCH South Campus-48 (100 LPM for 100

beds).

The PSA Plant at PGI’s Nehru Hospital Extension was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator UT. “The DRDO developed PSA oxygen plants are designed for a capacity of 1,000 liters per minute and the system caters to 190 patients at a flow rate of five litres per minute.

With this installation, PGI will now have the option of generating medical oxygen on-site in a highly cost-effective manner,” he said.

“The basic intent behind establishing PSA Oxygen Generation under the aegis of Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund is to ensure that the institute does not face a sudden disruption of oxygen supply needed for its Covid patients and other patients needing such support”, he added.

On the continuing challenge of Covid-19, the Governor said, “While all of us are trying to adjust to the new ‘normal’ and resuming our routines, hospitals have an added responsibility to work without interruption towards the care of patients while ensuring the health of the frontline workers.”

Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGI stated, “PSA oxygen generator plant is a source of oxygen that can produce medical-grade oxygen, at scale, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Two PSA oxygen plants will be installed at the institute and these would molecular sieve (zeolite) technology to generate oxygen directly from atmospheric air.”

Additional PSA oxygen plants have been proposed at GMCH 48, CH Manimajra, CH 45, CH 22, ESI Ramdarbar.