Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Four of family found dead in Rohtak home, cops suspect murder-suicide

SHO (City), Rohtak, Inspector Deshraj said the bodies of the woman and the children were found with their throats slit with a knife

A liquor bottle, some syringes and sleeping pills were also found where the man was lying dead in the Barshi Nagar locality house, the official said. ( Representational/File)
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder-suicide in which the man took his own life after killing his wife and children.

Rohtak DSP Ravinder Kumar identified the deceased as Vinod (32), a registered medical practitioner, his wife Soni (30) and the couple’s eight-year-old daughter Yuvika and a five-year-old son Ansh. Sources said Soni was working as a receptionist at a local private school.

The DSP said a relative found them dead on Tuesday evening and informed them.

SHO (City), Rohtak, Inspector Deshraj said the bodies of the woman and the children were found with their throats slit with a knife. “We have recovered the knife from the spot,” he added.

A liquor bottle, some syringes and sleeping pills were also found where the man was lying dead in the Barshi Nagar locality house, the official said.
He said police are investigating if the man was mentally disturbed over some issue.

Earlier, a milkman had gone to the house in the morning but no one opened the door to him, following which he left, the SHO said. The family was originally from Jind district, he added

DSP Kumar said they found a suicide note in which Vinod mentioned that he was under depression and upset for the past many days and because which he was taking the extreme step.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:57 IST
