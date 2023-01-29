Four Nigerians, one Guinean and Delhi woman arrested for matrimony scam

Four Nigerian nationals, along with a Guinean national and a Delhi resident woman, were arrested for allegedly duping people by operating a fake matrimonial site from Delhi. Chandigarh police cyber cell chief SP Ketan Bansal said the gang had cheated a Chandigarh resident woman doctor of Rs 47.22 lakh.

The accused were identified as Nigerian nationals Ubasinachi Kelly Anago, 39; Joshva, 27; Prince Chinecheram Onoh, 35; Christian Anthony, 34; Guinean national Pascal, 28; and Shalini, 32, who is the Delhi resident and wife of Chinecheram Onoh.

A total of 25 cell phones, three laptops, three modems and one landline phone were recovered from the accused. The Chandigarh resident woman lodged an FIR against unknown people on January 18.

The police said the cyber criminals registered themselves on matrimonial sites with fake identities and represented themselves as doctors and other professionals. They would start conversations with other people and win their trust. After that, they would tell the victims that they are coming to India with expensive gifts but those are detained at the airport by Customs.

The police said the woman doctor from Chandigarh said she had come in contact with one Dr Christopher through the Christian Matrimony mobile application. Dr Christopher claimed that he was a doctor working in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and they started chatting on Whatsapp. The police said they also discussed their future and planned to get married.

The victim woman further reported to the police that In January 2023, Dr Christopher said he had landed at the Mumbai airport and had a demand draft of 2,80,000 Euros with him. He allegedly told the woman that the airport staff was not releasing the demand draft without Customs charges.

The victim woman also received a call from a mobile number and the caller introduced himself as an airport staff member. The caller allegedly told her that to release the demand draft she had to pay Customs charges and currency conversion charges.

The complainant transferred Rs 47,22,600 from her bank account to different bank accounts in multiple transactions, said the police. The complainant also took a loan from the bank and her associates for the purpose. Later, she realised she had been cheated.

SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal said, “The accused foreign nationals, along with the Delhi woman, were arrested from Delhi. Multiple raids were conducted to nab them. Three of the five accused were earlier arrested in cases of drug peddling, forgery and cheating.”