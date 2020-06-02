Four new Covid cases recorded in Chandigarh, two in Mohali

As many as 11 cases were reported in last 10 days in Mohali after a gap of 15 days. More than 5,700 samples have been collected in the district till June 1. As many as 11 cases were reported in last 10 days in Mohali after a gap of 15 days. More than 5,700 samples have been collected in the district till June 1.

Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh between Sunday night and Monday evening. All the new cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony, a coronavirus hotspot.

The new cases include a 28-year-old female, 19-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, and a 42-year-old male.

The total count of cases in the UT is 297, out of which 214 have been cured and discharged. There remain 79 active cases as of now. Four deaths have been reported so far.

Mohali

Two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali district on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 116. Both new cases were primary contacts of a patient from Sector 77. One patient was also discharged. Ten active cases remain in the district.

According to the health authorities, the new patients are a 50-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife. Their son tested positive last week. Both were admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital. The process of contact tracing is on.

Epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur told The Indian Express that the family was under home isolation since after their son had tested positive.

Coronavirus Explained Coronavirus numbers explained: A surge in the northeast

How far do distancing, masks reduce Covid-19 spread?

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja at E-xplained tomorrow Click here for more

She added that a Covid patient from Nayagaon was discharged after her reports came back negative.

“Four members of the family were living in the house. The samples of another son of the couple had already been taken and sent for the testing,” she added.

More than 5,700 samples have been collected in the district till June 1. Dr Kaur said as many as 40 samples were collected of passengers who had arrived via domestic flights on Monday.

As many as 11 cases were reported in last ten days in the district after a gap of fifteen days. As many as seven cases were passengers who had arrived in the district through international or domestic flights.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd