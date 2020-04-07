Four new COVID-19 cases in Mohali district

The district now has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Tricity surpassing Chandigarh. On Monday, the number was 19. The district now has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Tricity surpassing Chandigarh. On Monday, the number was 19.

Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 19. The district has now the highest number of positive cases in the Tricity. All the new cases are contacts of the people who were already tested positive for the disease.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan confirmed the detection of new cases and said that all the new cases were the contacts of previous cases. The people who were tested positive were already in isolation. All the positive people were admitted to the Gian Sagar Hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that three persons, including a woman, were tested positive from Jawaharpur village in Derabassi sub-division while one person was tested positive from Kumbra village in Sector 68.

Dr Singh said that the three persons from Jawaharpur village were direct contacts of a 43-year-old man who was tested positive on Saturday. The new cases include the wife, father and brother of the already positive case.

The man who was tested positive last week was a panchayat member of Jawaharpur village and had also taken part in langar at the village. The health department said that they had identified all the contacts of the family.

“The case from Sector 68 is the son of a man who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month and tested positive last week. The new case was also put in isolation after his samples were collected by our teams. The areas from where the cases were reported were already sealed. We also created containment zones,” Dr Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

