Four new cases in Haryana, CM urges public to follow Janata curfew

Four more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in Haryana Saturday. The state government is awaiting reports of 133 other people admitted in various hospitals.

Among the four were two cases detected in Gurgaon, as declared by Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaswant Singh Punia. While this brings the count to 10, the state government’s official daily bulletin and Haryana Chief Manohar Lal Khattar maintained that eight cases had been detected in the state so far — two in Gurugram, and one each in Faridabad, Panipat, Panchkula and Sonipat.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was found to have the coronavirus, the first case in Sonipat district.

Her family members have also been kept under home surveillance and advised not to venture out.

The woman had been in isolation in England, where she was pursuing her studies, for more than a week before returning to India. She was then declared fit to travel back to India.

After landing at IGI, New Delhi, the woman was declared fit after being screened at the airport.

On reaching home, she isolated herself. On the morning of March 19, she went to BPS Khanpur Kalan medical college and got herself checked.

The doctors took her samples and on hearing her travel history, admitted her in the hospital’s isolation ward. Her tests came back positive on Saturday.

Another case is that of a 40-year-old woman in Panchkula near Chandigarh. The administration has cordoned off the slum where she lived with her family.

Access to the slum, which has a population of about 9,000, has been curtailed, and residents have been told to quarantine themselves immediately.

Till date, 7,257 people have been put under surveillance in Haryana. Of these, 7,166 are under home isolation, while 91 were hospitalised.

Of the hospitalised patients, 32 were discharged after they were not found infected with coronavirus.

A total of 232 samples till date have been sent for testing from Haryana, of which reports of 93 samples have come out negative, while the results are awaited in 133 cases.

A total of 616 people in the state have completed 28 days of surveillance period, while remaining 6,641 continue to remain under surveillance.

