Four more test positive in Mohali, tally rises to 127

Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday, as a Sector 70 resident and three family members of another patient tested positive.

Meanwhile, one patient who has recovered from the disease was discharged from the hospital. The district tally rose to 127 Covid-19 cases, while 17 of these cases remain active.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that the wife and parents of a 36-year-old man of Sector 78, who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this week, also tested positive on Friday. Both the patients were already in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the official said that the Sector 70 resident who tested positive is a 61-year-old man whose family runs a mobile store in Chandigarh. “We are tracing the contacts of the Sector 70 resident. His family is in quarantine and their samples have been collected,” Dr Manjeet Singh added.

The district administration has collected over 6,000 samples for the Covid-19 test so far.

Dr Manjeet Singh said that a 33-year-old man from Derabassi who has recovered from the disease was discharged, bringing down the number of active cases to 17. In the last two days, as many as four people have been discharged from the hospital.

Dr Manjeet Singh added that this week, 14 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. He said that a majority of the patients had a history of travelling to other states or were family members of patients with a travel history.

