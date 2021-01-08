Four more birds found dead in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Wildlife department has taken possession of at least nine carcasses of birds, including one common coot, which is considered to be a migratory bird. (Representational)

Four birds were found dead in Chandigarh Thursday. The UT Wildlife and Forest Department took the possession of the carcasses for sending them to RDDL Jalandhar for the further examination. The four birds included two common crows, one peacock and one koel.

The peacock was found dead near the Regulatory End of Sukhna Lake, while the dead koel was found in Sector 36 and the two dead crows were found at Leisure Valley Sector 10 and Maloya village, respectively.

Chandigarh Chief Wildlife Warden Devendra Dalai said, “The four birds found dead are residential birds. The results of the five birds found dead earlier is still awaited from RDDL Jalandhar.”

The Chandigarh Wildlife department has taken possession of at least nine carcasses of birds, including one common coot, which is considered to be a migratory bird.