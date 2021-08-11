Four men rape two minors, kill them by force feeding insecticide; arrested

Police said they have registered a case of gang rape and murder and have arrested all four accused, who are aged between 22 and 25 years.

Two minor sisters were allegedly raped and killed by four men who allegedly forced them to consume an insecticide at a village in Haryana’s Sonipat district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kundli police station.

Police said they have registered a case of gang rape and murder and have arrested all four accused, who are aged between 22 and 25 years.

According to preliminary investigations, all the arrested suspects are migrant workers who used to stay in a rented room next to the girls, who lived with their mother. The girls, aged between 14 and 16 years, worked as labourers too.

“All the four men have been arrested. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 5 and 6. The four men forcibly entered the home of the girls. They then threatened their mother, raped the girls, and forced them to consume an insecticide. When the condition of one of the girls deteriorated, they told their mother to tell the police that her daughters had been bitten by a snake”, SHO of Kundli police station, Ravi Kumar, told The Indian Express.

The girls were later rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where one of them was declared brought dead by the doctors. The other succumbed during treatment.

“We shall produce the accused in a court on Wednesday. The girls’ mother had got them admitted to a hospital in Delhi by stating that her daughters had been bitten by a snake. After the girls died, we were informed and found the cause of death a little suspicious. We then asked the mother, who initially stuck to her snakebite story, fearing for her life. However, after intense questioning, she broke down and told us the real story. She told us that all the four accused entered her room, overpowered her daughters, and raped them. When the girls started crying, they forced them to consume an insecticide.

The mother told us that she could not do anything to save her daughters”, SHO Ravi Kumar added. the police swung into action immediately and the four accused were nabbed on Tuesday.

Kumar added that the post-mortem reports of the girls had confirmed sexual assault and poisoning.

‘Harassed’ 17-year-old ends life

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl from Gurgaon allegedly died by suicide, with her family later claiming that their daughter was being harassed and stalked by a youth.

The SHO of Pataudi police station, Deepak Sandhu, said the girl hanged herself from a ceiling of her home on August 6. He said her family have lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment by a youth. A case has been registered and further investigations are on, Sandhu added. With PTI inputs