Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Four killed in two separate accidents, police launch probes

A police officer said that the accident had happened at around 1 am when the car, driven by Delhi resident Prateek, had hit the pick-up truck.

chandigarh 2 different road accidents, indian expressPolice have started investigations into two separate accidents that resulted in the deaths of four people. (File)

Four people, including the student of a private university in Gharuan, were killed in two separate road accidents which took place early Tuesday morning. Police registered two cases and have launched investigations.

The first accident was reported from Kharar-Kurali highway near Rayat-Bahra university. A car coming from Kharar side hit a Mahindra pick-up truck. Both the vehicles were badly damaged and the drivers of both the vehicles were killed on the spot.

A police officer said that the accident had happened at around 1 am when the car, driven by Delhi resident Prateek, had hit the pick-up truck. The truck driver identified as Balak Ram, a resident of Manimajra. too killed in the road accident. Prateek was a student of Chandigarh University (CU) and he was returning from Chandigarh. The police are yet to ascertain the reason of the accident.

The second accident was reported from Kharar when a car had hit a stationary truck. Two persons who were in the car were killed in the accident.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:42 IST
