Four killed in bike-bus collision in Mukstar, kin block road till FIR lodged

Four persons were killed Tuesday when their motorcycle hit a bus at Muktsar- Kotkapura road in Muktsar. The bus belongs to Dabwali transport company, owned by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The deceased were identified as Yograj Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh, all of them belonging to the age group 18-21. They were residents of Warring village of Muktsar.

The incident happened when the youths were going to Muktsar city from their village. After crossing a toll plaza, they were trying to overtake a trolley and got hit by the private bus coming from Muktsar.

Police said that an FIR was registered against the driver, fled from the spot after the accident.

Police will examine the CCTV footage near the toll plaza to find whether all the four were on the motorcycle when the accident happened.

Sarpanch of Warring village Parvinder Singh, however, claimed that said that two of them were on the motorcycle while two others were standing on roadside, when the accident happened.

The villagers along with the parents of the deceased blocked the road soon after the incident at 10.30 am and dharna was lifted at 3 pm when the FIR was lodged against the driver. The families were also assured of due compensation.