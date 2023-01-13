Four juveniles, one person held for cable wire thefts in Chandigarh

The Crime Branch wing of the Chandigarh police has apprehended four juveniles and arrested one adult for stealing cable wires from different solar power plants in Chandigarh, officials said.

Sources said that the minors were sent to the Juvenile Home Sector 25 Friday. Most of the stolen copper wire was recovered and efforts are being made to recover the rest of the wire along with other equipment related to the solar power panels, they said.

At least nine incidents of cable wire thefts have been reported in Chandigarh in the last three months. The copper cables were stolen from solar power plants installed at ISBT-43, Government College Home Science for Women, Sector 11, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, Water Works Station Sector 39, and other places.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology (CREST), a regulatory authority under the Chandigarh Environment Department, looks after the solar plants in Chandigarh.

CREST officials have lodged First Information Reports in connection with the thefts.