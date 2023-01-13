scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Four juveniles, one person held for cable wire thefts in Chandigarh

At least nine incidents of cable wire thefts have been reported in Chandigarh in the last three months.

arrestMost of the stolen copper wire was recovered and efforts are being made to recover the rest of the wire along with other equipment related to the solar power panels, the police said.(Representational)

The Crime Branch wing of the Chandigarh police has apprehended four juveniles and arrested one adult for stealing cable wires from different solar power plants in Chandigarh, officials said.

Sources said that the minors were sent to the Juvenile Home Sector 25 Friday. Most of the stolen copper wire was recovered and efforts are being made to recover the rest of the wire along with other equipment related to the solar power panels, they said.

At least nine incidents of cable wire thefts have been reported in Chandigarh in the last three months. The copper cables were stolen from solar power plants installed at ISBT-43, Government College Home Science for Women, Sector 11, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, Water Works Station Sector 39, and other places.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology (CREST), a regulatory authority under the Chandigarh Environment Department, looks after the solar plants in Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
More from Chandigarh

CREST officials have lodged First Information Reports in connection with the thefts.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:07 IST
Next Story

‘This kid is going places!’: 10-year-old reporter stuns netizens with his interaction with NFL player

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close